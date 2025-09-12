Meralco powers sustainability through ‘Greening the Network’ Program

Largest deployment of Earth-friendly transformers

Meralco has been adopting earthfriendly solutions for its facilities. Today, around 60,000 distribution transformers — nearly a quarter of Meralco’s fleet — use natural ester oil (NEO), a 99% biodegradable insulating fluid derived from renewable crops such as soybean and corn.

Complementing this initiative, the company also installed its first ester oilfilled substation power transformer, along with 12 NEO-insulated automatic voltage regulators — accelerating the adoption of cleaner substation equipment in its operations.

This positions Meralco as a leader in adopting safer and more sustainable insulating fluids, which the company plans to scale up more broadly in the years ahead.

Pioneering Battery Innovation

To strengthen grid reliability and safety, Meralco is replacing lead-acid batteries in its substations with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) units — a safer and longer-lasting technology — starting with 10 substations and targeting full adoption by 2030.

Industry-leading SF6 management

Meralco also leads the industry in sulfur hexafluoride (SF6 ) management, maintaining a best-in-class rate of only 0.30 percent of this most potent greenhouse gas (GHG) — well below the 0.50% industry threshold — while proactively phasing in low-emission switchgear.

Accelerated Creosote Phaseout and Plastic Waste Reduction

To reduce mental risk of legacy infrastructure, the company has replaced more than 21,000 creosote-treated wooden poles with concrete and steel alternatives — gradually upgrading to safer and more sustainable materials across its network. In addition, Meralco also implemented targeted initiatives to reduce plastic waste, including material reuse optimization, downsizing of meter seals, and the pilot deployment of bio meter bags as sustainable substitutes for conventional plastic used in metering applications.

Renewable Energy Integration

As a key enabler of the country’s clean energy transition, Meralco strongly supports the adoption of renewable energy. As of 2024, the company has interconnected 729 MW of renewable energy capacity through embedded generators, net metering, microgrids, and battery energy storage systems. Further ahead, it aims to integrate 1.3 GW of renewable capacity by 2027, reinforcing its commitment to contribute to shaping a sustainable energy future

“These milestones demonstrate Meralco’s commitment to embed sustainability at the core of our operations while ensuring reliable, affordable, and future-ready energy solutions. Through Greening The Network, we are not only making our system more sustainable but also powering a low-carbon future for the country,” Meralco First Vice President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet said.

Now on its 122nd year, Meralco continues to place sustainability at the heart of its business through its overarching agenda, Powering the Good Life, which is anchored on four pillars: Power, Planet, People, and Prosperity. The GTN program exemplifies this commitment, proving how sustainability and innovation can work hand in hand to shape the Philippines’ clean energy future.

Meralco is the largest private sector electric distribution utility company in the Philippines, providing power to over eight million customers across 39 cities and 72 municipalities. Its franchise area accounts for half of the country’s gross domestic product. Beyond distribution, Meralco is also active in power generation, energy efficiency, digital services, and other businesses.