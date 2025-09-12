Mariel Padilla defends husband amid viral photo backlash

Television host Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla has come to the defense of her husband, Senator Robin Padilla, after a viral photo drew criticism over the way he placed his hand during the singing of the national anthem.

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page, Mariel clarified that her husband’s gesture was not a sign of disrespect but a reflection of his faith.

A Matter of Faith

“My husband is a devout Muslim and a proud Filipino,” she wrote. “During the national anthem, he recites the Kalima—the Muslim declaration of faith, affirming his devotion to Allah. This is not an act of disrespect but a personal expression of faith, while at the same time standing in honor of our country.”

Mariel emphasized that Robin’s faith and patriotism are intertwined, not opposed. “Serving Allah strengthens his love and service to the Philippines,” she said.

Citing the Law

To address misconceptions, Mariel pointed to Republic Act No. 8491, the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines. According to the law:

“At the first note, all persons shall execute a salute by placing their right palms over their left chests. Those in military, scouting, citizens military training and security guard uniforms shall give the salute prescribed by their regulations.”

Mariel noted that the law does not require the palm to be perfectly flat. “That is only a practice taught in schools and ceremonies, not part of the legal text. No law was broken,” she stressed.

Calling accusations of disrespect “unfair,” Mariel highlighted her husband’s strong sense of nationalism. “He is one of the most patriotic people I know—he even travels with the Philippine flag in his luggage and hangs it in every hotel room we stay in,” she revealed.

For Mariel, the viral photo has been misinterpreted, overshadowing Robin’s consistent record of showing love for country. “His faith and patriotism are not in conflict,” she reiterated.