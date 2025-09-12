Marcos’ legacy: Heart for Filipino athletes

If there’s something that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. got from his father, it is his deep love, appreciation and respect for Filipino athletes.

Yes, Marcos is among the very few leaders who have a soft heart for Filipino athletes. In fact, when Manny Pacquiao — the greatest Filipino boxer — visited him recently to solicit his support for a major boxing event, the Chief Executive instantly issued the green light before proudly narrating his experience during the legendary match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier that his father organized 50 years ago.

But President Marcos’ beating heart isn’t just for elite athletes like Pacquiao. He is also nurturing members of the national team, especially those who are still at the grassroots level.

That’s why when he appointed Patrick “Pato” Gregorio as chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on 1 July, his marching order wasn’t just to dominate the coming Southeast Asian Games or win another gold medal in the Los Angeles Olympics before his term ends in 2028. His message was clear and simple: Take good care of the athletes.

Gregorio carried out this important mission to the hilt.

Within the first 72 hours of his appointment, Gregorio increased the allowances of Filipino athletes by P5,000. He also established a special hotline that will cater to the needs of the athletes as well as tapped new caterers just to make sure that they will get proper food and nutrition.

On top of that, Gregorio refurbished the government-owned training facilities at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Philsports Complex and Teachers Camp so that nobody from Team Philippines will train in old, dilapidated facilities anymore.

“Improve facilities, take care of athletes, healthy citizenry, these were my marching orders from the President,” Gregorio said, echoing the words of the President that perfectly resemble those of his father when he established the Project: Gintong Alay program that sparked the golden age of Philippine sports and gave birth to some of the country’s legendary athletes like Lydia de Vega-Mercado, Renato Unso, Elma Muros-Posadas and Isidro del Prado in the 1970s.

“He also told me to get more gold medals, more victories, and how to improve our fifth-place finish in the last Southeast Asian Games.”

The President reiterated his care and concern for the athletes during his State of the Nation Address. Only this time, it doesn’t just involve the elite athletes or members of the national team; it involves the entire country.

“On the other hand, we see our countrymen 20 years old and above gaining weight. So, we have to make sure that they have an active lifestyle every day,” President Marcos said.

“Let us organize a lot of games and tournaments like fun runs and fun walks, even aerobics and Zumba.”

Again, the PSC immediately responded. Barely an hour after the Chief Executive made this remark, Gregorio and his commissioners Matthew “Fritz” Gaston, Olivia “Bong” Coo, Walter Torres and Edward Hayco passed a resolution opening the gates of government sports facilities for everyone to enjoy.

Suddenly, people from all walks were into fitness. Students who are trying to unwind after a long day in school, mothers who are trying to stay in shape after giving birth, and senior citizens who are trying to lower their blood pressure and sugar levels suddenly have a venue to exercise and stay active.

It was a mission accomplished. With the all-out support of President Marcos, Gregorio had done in barely a month what others had failed to do in their long term of office.

Some say that it’s all about management; others claim that it’s about having a strong political will. No, it’s not.

At the end of the day, it’s all about having a genuine love and concern for Filipino athletes, something that the younger Marcos shares with his late father.