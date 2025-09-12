Marcos honors outstanding farmers, communities at Gawad Agraryo 2025

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. paying tribute to the country’s most exemplary farmers, agrarian reform beneficiaries, and rural communities for their vital contributions to Philippine agriculture and food security.

On Friday, Marcos graced the awarding ceremony of Gawad Agraryo 2025 held at the Makabagong San Juan National Government Center, celebrating the contributions of 17 awardees out of 45 national finalists.

Among them are the 10 Most Outstanding Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs), three Most Progressive ARB Organizations (ARBOs), and four Most Progressive Agrarian Reform Communities (ARCs).

In his keynote speech, Marcos commended the honorees for their resilience, dedication, and unwavering service to their communities despite the challenges faced by the agricultural sector.

“Sa pagdiriwang ng Gawad Agraryo, binibigyang-pugay natin ang mga huwarang magsasaka, organisasyon, at komunidad na nagpakita ng sipag, tiyaga, husay, at pagmamahal sa bayan (In the celebration of Gawad Agraryo, we pay tribute to exemplary farmers, organizations, and communities who have demonstrated hard work, perseverance, excellence, and love for the country),” the President said.

He added, “Sa harap ng mga unos, sila’y matapang na nagpatuloy—at ngayon, sila mismo ang nagsisilbing patunay na [sa] pagsisikap, walang pangarap na hindi kayang abutin (In the face of storms, they bravely carried on — and now, they themselves stand as proof that with hard work, no dream is beyond reach).”

Each of the 10 outstanding ARBs received a plaque, medal, and PhP25,000 cash award for their excellence in productivity and their contributions to environmental stewardship and community development.

The recognized ARBOs and ARCs, on the other hand, were honored for promoting sustainable development and providing essential services to their members. These groups received plaques, medals, and development projects worth PhP70,000 each.

“Kayo po ang huwaran ng pag-asa. Kayo ang nagpapatunay na hindi natitinag ang Pilipino sa harap ng pagsubok (You are the exemplar of hope. You are the proof that Filipinos remain steadfast in face of challenges),” the President told the awardees.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong mga sakripisyo upang mapatatag ang pundasyon ng ating lipunan (Thank you for your sacrifices to strengthening the foundation of our society).”

Further, Marcos reaffirmed his administration’s continuing support for Filipino farmers, highlighting the distribution of nearly 70,000 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) and thousands of Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgages, aimed at freeing farmers from land-related debts.

He also cited the delivery of farming machinery and equipment to thousands of beneficiaries to boost productivity and improve living conditions in the countryside.

“Mga kababayan, magsisilbi sanang inspirasyon ang pagkikilalang ito upang ipagpatuloy natin ang laban para sa mas maginhawang buhay para sa ating mga magsasaka (This reciognition may serve as your inspiration to continue fighting for the betterment of our farmers),” he said.

“Mas maraming oportunidad para sa kanila at sa kanilang mga pamilya, at mas maunlad na sektor ng agrikultura (There’s more opportunities for them and for their families and more improved agricultural sector).”

Launched in 2008, the Gawad Agraryo has become a prestigious platform recognizing individuals and organizations who exemplify the spirit of rural development and national progress through agriculture.

Under President Marcos’s administration, 35 individuals and organizations have so far been honored for their outstanding achievements in strengthening the agricultural sector and promoting food security nationwide.

Marcos called on all Filipinos to continue supporting the country’s farmers and rural communities.

“Hangad kong ipagpatuloy ninyo ang pag-aalaga sa inyong mga lupang sakahan at pagpapalago ng inyong ani gamit ang aming handog na tulong (I hope you will continue to care for your farmlands and improve your harvests with the help we have provided),” the President said.