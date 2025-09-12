MakatiMed earns Hall of Fame title

The Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) has been awarded the Hall of Fame distinction by the Department of Health (DoH)-Metro Manila Center for Health Development, recognizing the hospital’s sustained commitment to promoting breastfeeding and optimal care for mothers and newborns.

The honor was presented during the Mother-Baby Friendly Health Facility Initiative Awards 2025 ceremony held last 20 August. The award highlights MakatiMed’s dedication to the initiative, which aims to improve infant feeding practices and provide holistic care.

Dr. Saturnino P. Javier, interim co-president, CEO and medical director of MakatiMed, congratulated the hospital’s Mother-Baby Friendly Hospital Committee, led by Dr. Anna Lisa A. Lopez-Gabriel, and the departments of Pediatrics and Obstetrics-Gynecology.

“This Hall of Fame recognition is given to healthcare institutions that have demonstrated sustained commitment and exemplary performance in implementing the Mother-Baby Friendly Health Facility initiative,” Javier said.

The recognition solidifies MakatiMed’s position as a leader in maternal and infant health, reinforcing its commitment to providing safe, compassionate, and evidence-based care to the community.