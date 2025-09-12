Maglanque recall ordered in probe

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ordered the recall of Los Angeles Labor Attaché Macy Monique Maglanque to face investigation after she was mentioned in flood control project anomalies raised by Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s privilege speech.

In Lacson’s speech delivered on September 10, he described Bulacan as the “national sewer of corrupted flood control projects,” pointing to GlobalCrete Builders, owned by Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque, which allegedly cornered P2.195 billion worth of projects from 2018 to 2024.

Lacson also linked the Maglanque family to MBB Global Properties Corporation, which contracted the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Clark, Pampanga, expected to rise by 2026.

The company’s 2024 General Information Sheet listed Macy Monique Maglanque as president, Sunshine Bernardo as corporate secretary, and Fatima Gay B. (Bonoan) Dela Cruz as treasurer.

“Macy Maglanque, Sunshine Bernardo, and Fatima Gay B. (Bonoan) Dela Cruz are the children of the mentioned government officials,” the senator said in his speech.

No sanction has yet been imposed by the DMW on the labor attaché, but the recall will allow her to respond to allegations.

“We issued a recall order for Labor Attaché Maglanque so she can return home and personally face the investigation. There is no penalty yet, but it is important for her to respond to questions not only from the DMW but also from any other necessary inquiry,” Cacdac said on Thursday night.