‘Magellan’ aims for the Oscars

Rather than watching Lav Diaz’s film about Magellan in theaters, Pinoys seem more interested these days in following news developments online and posting their reactions to those events.

Magellan, our country’s submission to next year’s Oscars, opened in theaters on 10 September, and there are no reports — official or unofficial — about how much it grossed on opening day. The silence could mean the film is hardly a box office hit at all.

We thought the hype about the film’s submission to the Oscars and its having received standing ovations at international film festivals would ensure a resounding box office performance.

As we go to press, we have monitored only two Magellan reviews from Philippine-based film critics Philbert Dy and Ralph Revelar Sarza. Happily, both reviewers like the film.

Its future at the Oscars does not depend on local patronage, of course, but on the members of the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, better known by its acronym AMPAS. It may even be good enough for the Philippines if Magellan makes it to the five nominees for the Best International Film category (which used to be known as Best Foreign Film).

A movie nominated as Best International Film may also be nominated in other categories — and win.