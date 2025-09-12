Monza, Italy (AFP) — Max Verstappen won an Italian Grand Prix typically full of drama and incident, with record-breaking speed and nearly another setback for the unfortunate Lando Norris.

Monza fully lived up to its rapid reputation over the weekend, with Sunday’s race the fastest ever in the history of F1, with Verstappen taking the chequered flag in one hour, 13 minutes, and 24.325 seconds.

Nicknamed the “Temple of Speed,” Monza was the scene of two significant records being broken, with Verstappen also clocking the fastest ever lap in the final seconds of qualifying on Saturday.

What was even more astonishing is that just moments before, Lando Norris looked to have snatched pole with a lap which would also have been an all-time record had Verstappen not then beaten it.

Verstappen put on an F1 clinic as he attacked Monza with a series of rapid laps and bold maneuvers, which showed why he has won the last four drivers’ championships.

The 27-year-old had the better of second-placed Lando Norris in the record-breaking qualifying session and then showed bravery and skill with the daring overtake on lap four, which decided Sunday’s race.

He ended up finishing over 19 seconds ahead of Norris but was keen to downplay the chances of similarly dominant displays in the final eight races of the campaign.