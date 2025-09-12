Landmark moment

Star winger Marck Espejo was there a decade ago when a young, ragtag and hastily assembled men’s volleyball team flew to Singapore to end the country’s 10-year absence in the Southeast Asian Games.

Little did the then Ateneo de Manila University ace know that he’d still be proudly wearing the tricolors when the Philippine team, now named Alas Pilipinas, made a historic introduction in the world stage.

From playing for a team fighting for recognition on a regional scale, Espejo is now among the global stars duking it out in the 32-nation 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

“This is a big tournament and all of us are ready,” the 28-year-old regular Alas fixture said.

“The World Championship is a huge milestone in my volleyball career. It’s a chance to compete at the highest level, represent my country, and test myself against the best in the world,” he added.

“It’s an experience that will help me grow as a player and push my limits.”

Although the world No. 82-ranked Alas remains leagues away from the world powerhouse teams, it has improved by leaps and bounds from the squad it was before back in 2015.

And despite getting an outright qualification in the prestigious tilt as host, Espejo and the rest of Alas have vowed to give the opposition a run for its money.

“As a team, we still have a long way to go. But we have already come a long way and we have improved a lot since our European training camp,” the only remnant of the 2015 national team said.

Alas has marched into its maiden campaign in Pool A against 11-time African champion Tunisia as of press time at the Mall of Asia Arena.

No less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos graced the event and led the ceremonial serve.

A festive opening ceremony featuring local performers and world-renowned group BOYNEXTDOOR from South Korea kickstarted the grandiose opening ceremony.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) leadership welcomed FIVB president Fabio Azevedo and delegates to start the tournament that will run until 28 September.

Alas battles Egypt on 16 September before crossing paths with Iran on the 18th to close the pool play.

Aside from Espejo, another open spiker in Bryan Bagunas, a member of Alas since 2017, is out to carry the nation’s pride and honor in the sport along with Leo Ordiales, Michaelo Buddin, Jade Disquitado and Louie Ramirez.

Playmakers Owa Retamar and Eco Adajar, middle blockers Kim Malabunga, Peng Taguibolos and Lloyd Josafat and liberos Josh Ybañez, Jack Kalingking and Vince Lorenzo also heeded the call of duty.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), one of the stakeholders of the event, expressed its profuse thanks to Malacañang for rallying behind the country’s hosting of the tournament.

“Thank you to the First Family, especially His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and our staunch advocate and Sports Ambassador Vinny Marcos — for supporting the Philippines’ hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championbship 2025; a historic first in Southeast Asia alongside Thailand which hosted the Women’s Championships last week,” said PSC Chairperson Patrick “Pato” Gregorio in his speech during the inaugurals Friday.

Gregorio likewise reiterated the government’s directive on sports tourism.

“It is an opportunity to showcase the best that the Philippines has to offer: the heart and pride of the Filipino. For this hosting, we have cut no corners. Filipino hospitality is renowned because of our sincerity, and care, but it is world-class because of our aspiration to excellence, so that we can truly bridge differences and cross borders.”

“Hospitality is not about servitude; it is about diplomacy — about partnership, collaboration and solidarity.”

“Sports tourism is also an economic linchpin. This is not just world-class entertainment. Behind every competition are our best minds and industries at work — uniting government, private sector and communities in shared efforts to build infrastructure, strengthen local economies, and showcase the Philippines on the global stage,” added Gregorio.

For his parting shot, Gregorio called on the Philippine team to rise to the occasion.

“I wish you the very best of luck on this global stage; but never forget that the real game-changer is what your game is bringing to this country, We cheer for our ‘aces’ Alas Pilipinas — because they are n ot just playing for the nation; they are turning the page into a new chapter of sports history, where volleyball will anchor the country’s emergence as the beating heart of sports in the Southeast Asian region.”