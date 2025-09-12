L.A. labor attaché faces recall order

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has ordered the recall of Labor Attaché Macy Monique Maglanque from her post in Los Angeles to face an investigation into her alleged ties to a corruption scandal involving flood control projects.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the recall will allow Maglanque to “personally face the investigation.”

He added that no penalty has been imposed, but it is important for her to respond to the DMW’s questions and any other necessary inquiries.

To recall, Maglanque was named in a privilege speech by Senator Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday, where he described Bulacan as the “national sewer of corrupted flood control projects.”

Lacson alleged that GlobalCrete Builders, a company owned by Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque, cornered P2.195 billion in government projects between 2018 and 2024.

Lacson also linked the Maglanque family to MBB Global Properties Corporation, the company behind the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Clark, Pampanga.

According to the company’s 2024 General Information Sheet, Macy Monique Maglanque is listed as president, with Sunshine Bernardo as corporate secretary and Fatima Bonoan as treasurer.

During his speech, Lacson said that the three women are the children of government officials he had previously mentioned in his address.