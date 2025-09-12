Kylie Verzosa’s Italian villa captures the spirit of slow, beautiful living

Puglia is located in Italy’s southeastern coast, where the Adriatic meets the Ionian Sea.

It is known for its picturesque coasts, historic villages and distinctive trulli architecture.

Villa Sogno — Italian for “dream villa” — is Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa’s property that evokes the essence of Mediterranean peace.

The site immediately establishes itself as a sanctuary. Set within acres of olive orchards, its stone façade echoes the timeless beauty of Puglia’s medieval masseria.

A cobblestone pathway leads to a private courtyard with arched colonnades and manicured gardens, creating a tableau of symmetry and stillness. The whole effect is both dignified and inviting — a hideaway that can be admired and lived in.