Kylie Verzosa’s Italian villa captures the spirit of slow, beautiful living

Puglia is located in Italy’s southeastern coast, where the Adriatic meets the Ionian Sea.
It is known for its picturesque coasts, historic villages and distinctive trulli architecture.
Villa Sogno — Italian for “dream villa” — is Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa’s property that evokes the essence of Mediterranean peace.
The site immediately establishes itself as a sanctuary. Set within acres of olive orchards, its stone façade echoes the timeless beauty of Puglia’s medieval masseria.
A cobblestone pathway leads to a private courtyard with arched colonnades and manicured gardens, creating a tableau of symmetry and stillness. The whole effect is both dignified and inviting — a hideaway that can be admired and lived in.
Based on Kylie’s photo on Instagram, its centerpiece is a turquoise pool that stands out against the villa’s earthy tones. This outdoor oasis, surrounded by sleek lounge chairs and shaded pergolas, exudes the pleasure of Mediterranean leisure. Subtle details — a wrought-iron gate, climbing vines flowing through trelliswork — emphasize the villa’s old-world charm without ever looking forced.
The interiors exude the same understated sophistication as you enter, based on reports from Cosmopolitan. Pale stonewalls and barrel-vaulted ceilings are softly lit by sunlight that seeps through arched windows. A worn farmhouse table and wicker chairs, lighted by an oversized drum chandelier that adds a touch of modern sophistication, are among the rustic elements that ground the ambiance in the dining area. Terracotta accents and ceramic table lamps provide texture and coziness to the arrangement.
Not less thought is given to the villa’s private spaces. Under the elegant stone vaults in the bedroom is a four-poster bed covered with gauzy white drapes. With its rich ambiance and minimalist furnishings, the room lets the architecture shine. Its main point is a standalone bathtub with a copper tone that serves as both a practical and poetic sculpture. Quiet adornment is provided by an antique mirror and muted-colored fabrics, which support the villa’s philosophy of elegance through restraint.
The peace of the Puglian countryside, the depth of Mediterranean craftsmanship and the timeless beauty of stone and light are all elements of Villa Sogno that are intended to respect their surroundings. The story it tells about tradition, leisure and the timeless charm of the southern Italian coast is more than just a house.
Villa Sogno is the actual dream most especially for Kylie.