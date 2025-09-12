Interpol-wanted Korean nabbed in Pampanga raid

CAMP OLIVAS, PAMPANGA — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) and Bureau of Immigration agents captured Ha Sangmoo, a South Korean national wanted by Interpol for alleged involvement in a ₱200 million investment fraud scheme, during a coordinated operation in San Fernando City on 12 September.

The 48-year-old fugitive, classified as an “undesirable alien,” was arrested at 10:50 AM following a joint operation by PRO3’s Regional Intelligence Division, the Bureau of Immigration’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU-BID), and local police. Ha faces charges under Article 347(1) of South Korea’s Criminal Act for allegedly orchestrating a transnational scam targeting hundreds of victims.

PRO3 Director PBGen Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. credited the arrest to seamless inter-agency coordination and data-driven tactics.

“Ang operasyong ito ay patunay na ang tumpak na impormasyon at sabay-sabay na aksyon ang susi sa pagpuksa ng mga sindikatong nagkakalat ng krimen sa iba’t ibang bansa,” he said, linking the operation to the PNP’s 7 Focus Agenda on public safety.

Acting on an Interpol Red Notice, PRO3’s Field Legal Service crafted a mission order and intelligence dossier to track Ha, who had evaded authorities for months. After his arrest, the suspect underwent medical checks before being transferred to the San Fernando City Police Station for processing.

The arrest marks PRO3’s second major breakthrough in weeks, following the capture of 10 regional most-wanted criminals in just 11 days.

Peñones warned fugitives: “The Philippines is not a sanctuary. We will hunt you down — here or abroad.”

Ha now awaits deportation as PRO3 reaffirms its commitment to global law enforcement partnerships.