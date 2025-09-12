Interpol red notice sought vs ‘online predators’

The Office of the Special Envoy for Transnational Crime (SETC) has been asked to request an Interpol Red Notice against two foreigners accused of qualified trafficking in persons in connection with an online sexual exploitation case.

A Red Notice is an international alert requesting law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted individual pending extradition or similar legal proceedings.

If issued, the notice would allow the arrest of Italian national Adel En Nouri and British-Indian Centwin Menez, both reportedly based in London, so they may face trial in the Philippines.

In a 10 September 2025 letter to Special Envoy Ambassador Markus Lacanilao, the complainants detailed accusations against En Nouri and Menez.

The case stems from a complaint for qualified trafficking in persons filed before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office against the two foreigners and their alleged Filipino cohort identified as “Mami Jhane.”

The complainants said that from May to August 2025, they were recruited by Mami Jhane to perform live-streamed sexual shows for paying foreign customers. They alleged that En Nouri and Menez were frequent patrons who engaged in and recorded explicit sessions with them via the Viber messaging app.

The complaint cites the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act (Republic Act 9208, as amended by RA 11862).

The charges are considered qualified because of the alleged use of information technology, the involvement of a syndicate, and the exploitation spanning more than 60 days.

Fearing retaliation and the distribution of recorded videos, the victims sought immediate intervention and asked for coordination to obtain a Red Notice against the suspects.

The SETC, through its secretariat at the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime, coordinates national efforts against transnational crime and represents the country in international forums.