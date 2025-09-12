Huskers extend streak; Tatak Gel boost playoff drive

Quezon Province extended its win streak while Biñan Tatak Gel revved up its playoff drive in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

Although assured of the top spot in the South Division, the Huskers continued to flaunt their might with an 86-59 thumping of Imus Grumpy Joe in the second game of the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

The Huskers’ seventh straight victory hiked their record to 23-4, beyond the reach of the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters (18-9) in the South, which they also topped last year.

Biñan thwarted Bacolod, 85-56, in the nightcap to climb to 15-11 and catch Basilan at fifth place in the South.

Carlo Lastimosa led Biñan with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists, followed by Kristan Hernandez with 17 points plus six rebounds, Jaymar Gimpayan with 13 points plus six rebounds, and Warren Bonifacio with 12 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Also-ran Bacolod tumbled to 4-22 as only Mark Ray Dubouzet and Jaycee Sam Adjei struck back with 18 and 13 points, respectively.

Quezon got 14 points and four rebounds from Jason Opiso, 11 points and four rebounds from Judel Fuentes, 10 points and three rebounds from Joseph Gabayni, and nine points plus four assists from Lucena City’s Topeng Lagrama.

Imus slipped to 9-18 despite Mark Doligon’s 24 points plus 5 rebounds, and Regie Boy Basibas’ 11 points plus nine rebounds.