Hughes shows up big guns

NAPA, California — While the spotlight followed Ryder Cup stars Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley and J.J. Spaun on Thursday, it was Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes who stole the show with a stunning 9-under 63 to seize the opening-round lead at the Procore Championship.

Hughes delivered a near-flawless performance at Silverado, rolling in nine birdies over a 13-hole stretch that had him flirting with the magic number of 59 before settling for a bogey-free 63. Beyond chasing the trophy, the Canadian has his eyes firmly set on securing a top-60 finish in the FedExCup, which would guarantee spots in next year’s elite-field events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.