Hughes shows up big guns

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California.
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/AFP Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
NAPA, California — While the spotlight followed Ryder Cup stars Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley and J.J. Spaun on Thursday, it was Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes who stole the show with a stunning 9-under 63 to seize the opening-round lead at the Procore Championship.

Hughes delivered a near-flawless performance at Silverado, rolling in nine birdies over a 13-hole stretch that had him flirting with the magic number of 59 before settling for a bogey-free 63. Beyond chasing the trophy, the Canadian has his eyes firmly set on securing a top-60 finish in the FedExCup, which would guarantee spots in next year’s elite-field events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Mackenzie Hughes 63
Procore Championship 2025
FedExCup top 60

