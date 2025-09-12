Hontiveros urges Palace to confront China over Bajo de Masinloc construction

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday called on Malacañang to immediately summon the Chinese ambassador following reports of China’s plans to construct a so-called “marine nature reserve” in Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal — a move she condemned as a blatant attempt to entrench Beijing's illegal occupation of Philippine territory.

Hontiveros described China’s plans as a “desperate attempt to cement illegal occupation” in the West Philippine Sea, where the Philippines holds sovereign rights as affirmed by the 2016 arbitral ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“It is also the height of hypocrisy for Beijing to build a ‘nature reserve’ when, in reality, it has repeatedly destroyed marine ecosystems to build artificial islands and military installations,” she stressed.

The senator also cited her recently filed Senate Resolution No. 85, which urges the Executive branch to demand over P300 billion in reparations from China for the environmental destruction it has caused in Philippine waters.

“Sana aksyunan ito ng Palasyo, alang-alang man lang sa ating mga mangingisda (Hopefully, the Palace will act on this for the sake of our fisherfolk),” she added, stressing the impact of China’s actions on generations of Filipino fisherfolk who have traditionally relied on the rich fishing grounds of Bajo de Masinloc for food and livelihood.

“Tapos ngayon, ni hindi na sila makalapit dahil sa presensya ng Tsina (And then now, they can’t even approach the shoal because of the Chinese presence),” Hontiveros lamented, referring to reports that Filipino fishermen are increasingly being driven away from the area by Chinese forces.

Hontoveros called on the Philippine government to intensify its maritime patrols and provide consistent support for local fishers in the area.

“We have to maintain a constant presence in the area and assertively patrol our waters. We have to know the movements of each and every Chinese vessel in the area and actively assist Filipino fishing boats,” she said.

“Bajo de Masinloc is Philippine territory — legally, historically, and morally,” the senator stressed.

“Our government has to ensure that our fisherfolk retain access to their traditional fishing grounds.”

Hontiveros also urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to act on his repeated declarations that the Philippines will not cede “even an inch” of its territory.

“Our government must pull out all the stops. The President has repeatedly said that the Philippines will not cede one inch of our territory,” she said.

“Singilin natin siya sa pangakong 'yan. Patunayan niyang wala tayong isusukong teritoryo ng bansa (Let’s hold him accountable for that promise. He must prove that we will not give up a single inch of our country’s territory),” she added.