High-powered firearms seized

CAMP TOLENTINO, Bataan — Police in Bataan arrested a man Friday and confiscated high-powered firearms and ammunition, officials said.

The arrest came during a search warrant operation conducted by officers from the Samal Municipal Police Station at a home in Barangay West Calaguiman.

In a report to the regional director, Bataan Police Provincial Office director Col. Marites A. Salvadora said officers seized a .45-caliber pistol with one magazine holding seven rounds and a 9mm pistol with two magazines holding 15 rounds. A gray sling bag was also confiscated.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is in police custody at the Samal police station. He faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Salvadora urged gun owners to act responsibly by surrendering illegal firearms, properly registering their weapons and complying with existing gun laws.

“The Bataan PPO remains committed to its sworn duty to hold accountable anyone who violates firearm laws,” she said.