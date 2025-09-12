Heart Evangelista in the spotlight: Glamour, controversy, and the price of luxury

Heart Evangelista has once again captured headlines, this time after her longtime makeup artist Memay Francisco casually revealed that the actress-fashion icon is “the second biggest buyer of Saint Laurent in the world.”

The claim, dropped in response to Evangelista’s latest YSL post on Instagram, instantly ignited online chatter. Francisco hyped the look as an “organic editorial pasabog fall collection,” then followed it up with a cheeky declaration: “With the second biggest buyer of the whole wide world (consistently!!!) #QueenofYSL.”

The revelation stunned netizens. Some marveled at Evangelista’s spending power, with comments comparing her to global stars like Kim Kardashian. “That’s a true-to-life Crazy Rich Asian,” one fan gushed.

Others, however, accused her of flaunting excess and hinted that her lavish lifestyle may be tied to her husband, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

Between glamour and scrutiny

At 40, Heart Evangelista has built a career that blurs the line between celebrity and global fashion muse. With more than 50 brand endorsements, a fixture’s seat at Paris and Milan fashion weeks, and international collaborations with luxury labels, she has become one of the Philippines’ most visible style ambassadors.

But as her profile grows, so does the criticism. Detractors argue that she attends fashion shows not as a paid talent but simply as a top client. Others draw unflattering comparisons to Imelda Marcos, branding her as “worse than Imelda 2.0.”

The criticism has been compounded by political turbulence at home. Escudero’s recent ouster as Senate President, coupled with renewed whispers of “nepo baby” politics linked to flood control projects, has placed Evangelista under even sharper public scrutiny.

Yet Evangelista also has her defenders. Pageant blog Sashes&Scripts described her as an “easy target,” arguing that her success makes her vulnerable to envy and political backlash. “Heart represents luxury and fashion — two things most Filipinos don’t understand how the business models operate,” the post read. “Because she is too successful for her own good, people want to peg her down.”

Heart speaks out

Despite the backlash, Evangelista has not slowed her pace. At the recent Beauty Con 2025 event for Luxelle, she reflected on her drive and work ethic.

“You know, I’m a go-getter. I’m a real hustler, and I just turned 40 and I really feel like everything is just starting,” she said. “All the things I’ve worked so hard for in the past — it’s like harvest time and I’m just very grateful. More work, more opportunities. No matter how tired I am, I’m gonna go for it.”

She also pointed out that her entrepreneurial mindset predates her current fame. “My mom and I are both hardworking. I already had businesses outside showbiz because I knew beauty had a shelf life. When you’re no longer beautiful, people are no longer interested. I wanted to build something sustainable, something not just about me.”

For now, Evangelista remains silent on the specific allegations about her spending and lifestyle. Her Instagram grid, however, continues to showcase what she’s best known for: dazzling couture, enviable collaborations, and an unapologetic embrace of luxury.

The bigger picture

Whether hailed as a global fashion icon or derided as a symbol of excess, Heart Evangelista embodies the paradox of celebrity in the age of social media: Adored, envied, criticized, yet impossible to ignore.

Her latest YSL “flex” may have reignited debates about wealth, privilege, and politics — but it has also reaffirmed her influence. For every critic calling her “lamyerda,” there are fans who see her as proof that Filipinas can command attention on the world’s most glamorous stages.