GSIS, SSS honor nation’s retirees in National Pensioners’ Week

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), in partnership with the Social Security System (SSS), led the celebration of National Pensioners’ Day at the GSIS Head Office in Pasay City as part of the week-long National Pensioners’ Week.

The event pays tribute to the invaluable contributions of the country’s retirees and pensioners while bringing services closer to them.

More than 200 pre-registered pensioners from the Philippine Alliance of Retired Educators (PARE), GSIS Retirees Association Inc. (GRAI), and SSS pensioners joined the day-long program.

The event featured free medical wellness check-ups, pampering services such as massage and haircut in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), distribution of tokens, awarding of land titles to ten pensioners, and a film screening of “Miss Granny" courtesy of Viva Films.

Finance Undersecretary Rolando Tungpalan, speaking on behalf of Secretary Ralph Recto, lauded GSIS and SSS for honoring the country’s pensioners.

“You are not footnotes in our budget books. You are the reason these programs exist,” Tungpalan said.

Quoting Secretary Recto, he added: “Ito ang patunay ng totoong serbisyong publiko: hindi dagdag abala, kundi dagdag ginhawa. Hindi lumang sistema, kundi makabagong solusyon. Hindi mabagal na proseso, kundi mabilis na aksyon.”