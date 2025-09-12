Grandparents’ Day plans: Tagaytay trips, Batangas stops, and café treats

Several south-of-Metro destinations are marking Grandparents’ Day weekend with family-oriented outings and dining, from pine-lined Tagaytay escapes to mall activities and café offers.

In Tagaytay, Crosswinds is positioning itself as a day-trip or overnight option, with Napa featuring a brunch staple of creamy fried chicken alfredo. Other on-site concepts include Joe’s Tavern and Windmill, which add sit-down choices for multigenerational groups looking to linger.

For those planning a reflective stop, the Saint Padre Pio Shrine in Sto. Tomas, Batangas offers a quiet break, with nearby Pievana Roots Café serving farm-to-table dishes using greenhouse-grown vegetables from the estate.