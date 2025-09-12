Grandparents’ Day plans: Tagaytay trips, Batangas stops, and café treats

Several south-of-Metro destinations are marking Grandparents’ Day weekend with family-oriented outings and dining, from pine-lined Tagaytay escapes to mall activities and café offers.
In Tagaytay, Crosswinds is positioning itself as a day-trip or overnight option, with Napa featuring a brunch staple of creamy fried chicken alfredo. Other on-site concepts include Joe’s Tavern and Windmill, which add sit-down choices for multigenerational groups looking to linger.
For those planning a reflective stop, the Saint Padre Pio Shrine in Sto. Tomas, Batangas offers a quiet break, with nearby Pievana Roots Café serving farm-to-table dishes using greenhouse-grown vegetables from the estate.
Evia Lifestyle Center is pitching a stay-close alternative with shopping, dining, movie screenings, and creative activities designed to turn a routine weekend into a family meet-up.
Café chain Dear Joe is rolling out a Grandparents’ Day menu set featuring items such as spinach rolls, garlic noodles with Cajun shrimp, sundried pizza, and fruit shakes. An online giveaway invited customers to post messages for their grandparents, with winners receiving a Joe’s Hearty Meal. On Grandparents’ Day itself, Dear Joe will offer grandparents a free coffee with every meal purchase.
This Grandparents' Day weekend, why not put shared meals and simple trips front and center for the holiday?