Gov't extends Sumitomo MRT-3 deal

Commuters using the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) are assured of continued system upgrades, reduced glitches, and more reliable operations, as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) extended its rehabilitation and maintenance contract with the Japanese firm Sumitomo Corp. for another two years.

The agreement, signed by Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Sumitomo Corp. Corporate Officer and General Manager Takeshi Noguchi, covers essential system upgrades, repairs, and operational reliability for the rail line.

Lopez said Friday the deal is part of efforts to ensure efficient and sustainable operations in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide a safe and reliable rail system.

He cited Sumitomo Corp.’s “undeniable capability” in handling MRT-3’s rehabilitation and maintenance.

The Japanese firm completed the systems rehabilitation for MRT-3 in December 2021 and has continued maintenance services until October 2025.

Lopez also acknowledged the support of the Government of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"With Sumitomo, JICA, and the Government of Japan by our side, we look forward to ensuring that MRT-3 continues to provide safe, reliable, and efficient service to our Filipino commuters and the riding public in general," he said.

Since Sumitomo took over in 2019, MRT-3 has expanded its operational trains from just seven in 2018 to 22 in 2022, enabling the deployment of up to 20 train sets during peak hours.