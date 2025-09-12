Giving back this Grandparents’ Day and throughout the year

Your grandparents have always been there for you—offering words of encouragement and unconditional love — making life richer in countless ways.

This Grandparents’ Day, it’s time to honor them with the comfort and security they deserve in their golden years.

One way to do this is by helping them open a BDO Prime Savers Account, designed especially for your loved ones aged 60 and above. All you need is P2,000 to open and maintain the account, and Lolo and Lola can start adding to their savings with ease. Once their account balance reaches P5,000, their funds already start earning interest.

Think of it as a practical addition to their existing financial portfolio: the account is ideal for covering everyday needs, leisure activities, or setting aside funds for health-related expenses. And whenever you have a little extra to share, you can conveniently deposit into their account to show that they are cherished and loved.

BDO Prime Savers comes with a handy passbook and a BDO debit card, so they can always keep track of their transactions and make shopping easy. They can also check their balances securely, transfer funds, or pay bills anytime through BDO Online for added convenience and peace of mind.

Every deposit is rewarded with more than just interest. With BDO Rewards Peso Points added to their interest earnings, grandparents can make their essentials or a merienda shared with their beloved apos more affordable.

To learn more, visit your nearest BDO Branch. Look for the Account Assist Machine to explore and get started with account opening. You may also inquire and open accounts online.