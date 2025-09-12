Garcia faces tall odds in Samal 5150

Faith Garcia is bracing for another grueling test of will, strength and endurance as she leads a formidable group of contenders in the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon — an Olympic-distance race marking its inaugural run on the stunning Island Garden City of Samal in Davao Gulf on 21 September.

This isn’t just another triathlon.

For Garcia, a former beauty queen turned fierce age-group competitor, this is a chance to finally seize a breakthrough win in the women’s 30-34 category — a race that will also crown the first-ever champions of the Samal 5150, offering bragging rights and a place in history as the island’s first triathlon titleholders.

Set against one of the country’s most idyllic backdrops, the Samal 5150 promises a unique and unforgettable racing experience. From the crystal-clear waters of Bridgeport, to the breathtaking bike ride along the coastal Samal Circumferential Road, and through the vibrant heart of the city’s business district, every stage of the race offers not only a physical challenge, but a multisensory journey like no other.

While the Open division is expected to draw the spotlight with athletes like Ira Kaye Bragat, Ivy Mar Daguplo, Clare Marie Ciriaco and Melgin Hibaya going head-to-head in a showcase of speed, strategy, and stamina, Garcia, also a successful entrepreneur who has also competed in IRONMAN 70.3 races, is determined to make waves.

Known for her grit and consistency, she’ll face stiff competition from the likes of Anne Relova, Gamy Aragon, Althaea Benignos and Rousanne Bernos, among others, all vying for that top podium spot in the 30-34 age group.

The younger divisions are also stacked with emerging stars. Moira Aves and Alessandra Aquino will lead the charge in the women’s 20-24 class, while Kat Dayao, Kathleen Chin, Patricia Serrano, Katrina Leuenberger, Coralyn Lim, and Jesseca Bayoyos highlight the fierce rivalry in the 25-29 bracket.

From first-timers trying the Sprint (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) and Relay divisions, to elite competitors in the Open and Age Group battles, the Samal 5150 offers something for everyone — a celebration of endurance, community and adventure.