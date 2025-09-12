First couple holds ‘salo-salo’ for all

Ahead of his 68th birthday, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos warmly welcomed Filipinos to a festive “Salo-Salo sa Palasyo” on the Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañang on Friday.

The “salo-salo” drew supporters from across Metro Manila and even the Ilocos Region who came to greet the President personally.

Mr. and Mrs. Marcos went around the venue aboard a golf cart driven by the President himself, smiling and waving to the crowd before joining them in the festivities.

A tradition of openness

The Salo-Salo sa Palasyo has become a signature tradition of the Marcos administration, reflecting the President’s message of openness, gratitude, and his desire to maintain a close connection with the Filipino people.

Now on its third year, the celebration serves not only as a birthday gathering but also as a symbolic event that highlights the administration’s commitment to engagement and transparency.

Guests enjoyed food, music, and cultural performances and delivered messages for the President.

Public gives well wishes

Among the early visitors was 71-year-old Elza B. Batara from Ilocos Norte, who conveyed her heartfelt message for the President’s well-being and continued leadership.

“Happy birthday, Apo Presidente. Long live, God bless, and always take care. I hope you will continue your good works for our fellow Filipinos,” Batara said.

From Quezon City, Marietta P. Sumagan, 70, joined the celebration with gratitude and hope.

“Happy birthday. More, more birthdays to come. I hope all of his plans for the Filipino people will be carried out. I also hope that by 2028, he will continue and still be our President. Thank you very much to President BBM for spending his birthday with us,” Sumagan said.

For another Quezon City resident, Teodora C. Nuñez, 65, the celebration was personally meaningful, as she was honored to greet the President in person.

Florencia F. Morales, 79, made the journey from Nueva Ecija.

“May God bless you and guide you in all the endeavors you wish to grant your people,” she said.

Leader of leaders

Local leaders from the communities surrounding Malacañang also came. Barangay 829 Chairperson Romualdo Billanes expressed his appreciation for the invitation.

“We are delighted because our President remembered us. More birthdays to come,” he said.

Kagawad Helen Aguilar, also from Barangay 829, called the event a rare and meaningful gesture, emphasizing the symbolic nature of the President’s openness to the people.

“Today is his birthday, yet he is the one giving us a gift. We have lived through several presidents, but the Marcos era is truly different,” Aguilar said.

The event highlighted the strong support base of the President among grassroots communities and his continued effort to connect with ordinary Filipinos.

Born on 13 September 1957, the President marks his 68th year with renewed support from the public and a clear message of gratitude and unity shared over a Filipino-style salo-salo.