FCVBA dribblers start title defense

Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) leaves for Tangerang, Indonesia on Monday with hopes of defending its 70-and-above division title in the 34th ASEAN Seniors Basketball Tournament.

Leading and funding the team are Rain or Shine co-team owner Terry Que and Ironcon Builders’ Jimi Lim who both vowed to extend their reign in the tournament designed for players with Chinese blood.

The enthusiasm of the two godfathers got a boost after the addition of Danny Ching — a topnotch player in various Fil-Chinese leagues during his prime — and former University of the East star Julio Cruz.

Other members of the team are Andrew Ongteco, James Chua, Alfonso Kaw, Edward Tio, Roberto Poblete and Secinando Santos.

After finishing runner-up two years ago, FCVBA bounced back and won the title last year undefeated, a feat capped by a 62-40 drubbing of Hatyai of Thailand.

Like last year, FCVBA will only compete in one age category.

The Fil-Chinese Seniors once enjoyed the tag as “untouchables” in the annual event having lorded over the 45-and-above, 50-and-above, 60-and-above and 65-and-above divisions on numerous occasions.