Erwin Tulfo marks 100 days pushing social welfare, accountability and Pinoy protection

Senator Erwin Tulfo is marking his first 100 days in office with a focus on social welfare, consumer protection and government accountability, reflecting the same priorities that defined his decades-long career as a journalist.

Since being elected, Tulfo has shifted his platform from media to the legislature, aiming to strengthen the country’s social safety nets.

Drawing on his experience as a former Department of Social Welfare and Development secretary, he has filed several measures to improve aid for low-income families, senior citizens, single parents, and people with disabilities.

His proposed legislation includes the Simplified Aid Access Act of 2025 and the “Walang Piliian sa Ayuda” Act, both aimed at streamlining government assistance.

Tulfo has also focused on consumer and agricultural issues. He has called for a review of the Rice Tariffication Law to protect consumers from price manipulation and has pushed for a National Land Use Act to protect farmers’ land.

In Senate hearings, Tulfo has frequently challenged government agencies over what he calls negligence and bureaucracy that burden citizens.

His public service style, which he described as “no-nonsense,” extends to his push for accountability through legislation as he filed Senate Bill 1359, which seeks to increase the maximum jail time for graft and corruption to 20 years.

Tulfo’s legislative agenda, which aligns with the Marcos administration’s goals, is rooted in his long-time advocacy for ordinary Filipinos.

His first 100 days is a testament that he intends to use his position to deliver tangible reforms that affect the daily lives of Filipinos.