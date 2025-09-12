Eala, Tjen loom as SEAG foes

Alex Eala of the Philippines and Janice Tjen of Indonesia are clashing in the quarterfinals of the Sao Paulo Open at the Parque Villa-Lobos in Brazil.

But they are not just simply battling for a spot in the semifinals. They are also fighting for a victory that will give them a mental edge if ever their paths cross in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games this December.

Eala and Tjen are regarded as two of the best Southeast Asians in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tour.

They, in fact, shook the foundation of women’s professional tennis when they pulled off landmark victories in the US Open last month. Eala ripped world No. 14 Clara Tauson of Denmark while Tjen shocked Veronika Kudermetova to give Indonesia its first Grand Slam win in 22 years.

Eala said she was so happy to witness the success of Tjen, who has been her friend since they were still competing in various age-group tournaments and International Tennis Federation events.

“I’m so happy to see the progress of tennis in Southeast Asia in general,” Eala said after learning about Tjen’s victory that boosted her world ranking to a career-high No. 130.

“I’ve known (Tjen) for a long time, so I’m happy for her. I’m happy that players from this region are coming up and starting to be successful.”

But aside from the pleasantries, there’s an important mission for Eala and Tjen to accomplish.

With their success in the professional tour, it will not be surprising if their federations will ask Eala and Tjen to represent their respective countries in the Southeast Asian Games this December in Bangkok.

There is no doubt that Eala is already ripe for the SEA Games title after making a breakthrough semifinal finish in the Miami Open last March. In fact, she already has three bronze medals in the Hanoi edition of the biennial meet and is expected to secure her first-ever gold medal in Bangkok.

Her inclusion on the 33rd SEA Games was formalized on Friday when Eala’s name was among those included by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) for submission to the Thai organizers.

Philta executive director Tonette Mendoza said the other members of the squad are Shaira Rivera, Alexa Milliam and Tenny Madis in the women’s while the men’s crew is made up of Nino Alcantara, Riben Gonzales, AJ Lim and Jed Olivarez.

Tjen has yet to make an impact in the SEA Games although she already plucked a bronze medal in the women’s doubles event of the Asian Games in 2023.

Should the stars align and their paths cross in the coming biennial meet, expect fireworks with the survivor of the Sao Paulo Open quarterfinals that is still being played at press time tipped to march to warzone oozing with confidence with a huge mental advantage.