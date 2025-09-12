Eala grounded by No. 130 Indonesian

Alex Eala's seven-game winning streak came to a halt after losing 4-6, 1-6 to world No. 130 Janice Tjen of Indonesia in the quarterfinal of the Sao Paulo Open on Saturday in Brazil.



The match lasted for one hour and 14 minutes as world No. 130 Tjen pulled off another upset to reach the semifinal of a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament for the first time in her career.



Eala's winning streak started back in August at the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico where she won her first WTA title of her career.



The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate has yet to follow-up her Mexican stint with another WTA crown.