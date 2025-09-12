Donnalyn wins best content creator at Septimius Awards

Pinay content creator Donnalyn made the country proud after she was honored as Best Content Creator recently by the 2025 Septimius Awards.

Overwhelmed by the honor, Donnalyn excitedly shared a short video of her acceptance speech on her Facebook account.

"This one is for you, Philippines. Yesterday I told all of you I was a nominee in a prestigious awarding ceremony in Europe.. now we’ll be flying home recognized as one of the best in the world at what we do, gracias y gloria a Dios! I know this is You!," she wrote.

Donnalyn expressed her willingness to plant more tree as she did in her past vlogs.

"I’m coming home to plant more trees.. over a thouuuusand more!! And we need volunteers! Please message Influence Us. We’re a foundation born five years ago because of floods. We plant trees, provide opportunities, shelter, services, medical, education and so many more prevention initiatives I can’t wait to share to all of you. I need more leaders, more people who truly care. We need to act now! Please."

Capping her post, she expressed gratitude to the said award-giving body and those who supported her all the way.

"Thank you @septimiusawards and thank you everyone for supporting me. Don’t let the world change your heart! Let your heart change the world!! Las acciones hablan más que las palabras, así que, mi Señor y Dios, espero que sepas cuánto te amo!!" she wrote.

Last year, Donnalyn was recognized as Best Dressed by the same award-giving body.

The Septimius Awards honors the best films and talent from around the world.

Donnalyn is the current girlfriend of Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman.