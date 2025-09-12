Dinalupihan sting nets five suspects, P57K worth of shabu

Authorities arrested five individuals and confiscated over P57,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation late Thursday evening in Barangay Luacan.

Reports from the Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said operatives from the Dinalupihan Municipal Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the sting at 11:58 PM Thursday. One suspect was caught selling a sachet of shabu to an undercover officer, while four others were apprehended during an alleged drug session at the scene.

Recovered evidence included 8.42 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P57,256, along with drug paraphernalia. The suspects are now detained at the Dinalupihan MPS pending the filing of charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Provincial Director PCOL Marites A. Salvadora reiterated the police force’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs, stating, “This operation reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding communities and upholding the rule of law in Bataan.”

The Bataan PNP urged residents to report criminal activities through hotline numbers or social media platforms.