DICT Bulk Terminal construction completed

Aboitiz Construction on Friday announced the completion of the design and construction of the new berth of DICT Bulk Terminal Inc. (DBTI), a subsidiary of Davao International Container Terminal Inc. (DICT), and a joint venture between DICT and Philcement Corporation.

The project, strategically located in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, is aimed at meeting the rising demand for efficient bulk cargo handling in Mindanao.

Measuring 200 meters long and 18.5 meters wide, with a 4m x 4m mooring dolphin, the new berth can accommodate vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 60,000, and will be equipped with a state-of-the-art material handling system.

Further, the facility expands DICT’s berthing and cargo-handling capacity, primarily designed to handle cement and cementitious materials.

Jobs generation in host communities

The berth was built by 105 workers during its construction phase, in which the majority were locally hired, reflecting Aboitiz Construction’s commitment to generating jobs in host communities.

Aboitiz Construction director, president and chairman Anton Perdices said the company’s continuing partnership with DICT since 2017 has allowed them to showcase their engineering and construction expertise in delivering quality infrastructure that supports the region’s growth.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to build facilities that drive efficiency, strengthen the country’s economic progress, and live up to our promise of being Engineered for Excellence,” he added.

Sign of progress in the region

“The new berth is a sign of the progress in the region and looks to allow the efficient and cost-effective trade of goods, which will ultimately benefit the people of the Davao Region,” said DBTI president Ricardo Floirendo Lagdameo.

Aboitiz Construction has been a long-time partner of DICT, having completed its first three berths in earlier years and the fourth berth in 2021.

These projects help reduce vessel turnaround time and facilitate the fast movement of agro-industrial products, highlighting Mindanao as a key hub for regional logistics and driver of economic growth.