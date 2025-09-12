Decongesting Manila, reshaping Metro South education

UTown leans on a strong academic anchor. Besides UP–Dasmariñas, the district is supported by established schools including De La Salle University–Dasmariñas and Emilio Aguinaldo College, among others, creating a steady influx of students and professionals that sustain retail, housing and services. Amenities such as The Stadium at Villar City, an 18-hole golf course, Evia Lifestyle Center and healthcare facilities promise a life beyond classrooms — cafés, co-working hubs and performance venues where campus culture can thrive.

The social upside is immediate and human. “I think top universities — UP, La Salle, Ateneo, UST and NU — opening campuses outside Metro Manila is a good step toward decentralizing the capital,” a Reddit user commented. Another reader put it more painfully personal: “This could encourage provincial students to apply to better universities. I felt sad when I learned some of my cousins from the provinces didn’t even try because they believed it was too far removed from their reality.”

Locals I spoke with seemed quietly relieved. “It’s long overdue. Manila shouldn’t be the only option,” one senior student told me. For a young parent in Cavite who still dreams of a premier education for their child, the possibility of commuting without spending half a day in traffic is transformative. “Prices in Metro Manila are high. This gives me hope that my daughter can still attend a premier university,” the mother said.

The practical case for decentralization is obvious. Dense urban campuses drive up costs for students and faculty and concentrate risk: a single traffic jam can cost hours of productive time; unsafe sidewalks and polluted corridors make campus life less healthy. A planned university town flips that calculus. Streets designed for pedestrians, campuses beside public transport, and a mix of housing types give students, staff and young families more choices at different price points.

UTown is, of course, an investment story as much as a civic one. A concentrated pool of educated talent makes the district attractive to businesses and research centers seeking a ready workforce and customers. That creates jobs and internship pathways for students, closing the loop between education and employment. For developers and local governments, the appeal is clear: a knowledge district promises resilient, long-term value because its engines are multiple and reinforcing.

The future of Philippine higher education does not have to be a pilgrimage to the metro. It can be a network of vibrant, student-friendly towns that put learning back where it belongs — within reach and built for people.