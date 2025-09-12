‘Dear Evan Hansen’ leaves no heart untouched

Toward the end of Dear Evan Hansen, my eyes blurred with tears. Theatergoers next to me were sniffing loudly.

It is rare nowadays for theater to make you “feel.” In any art, emotion is critical. It should reach the audience. Dear Evan Hansen does exactly that. It is packed with emotion. No spectacle. No explosive showpieces. Just a contemplative and intimate reflection on loneliness. It is a sensitive play, laced with comedy, yet it communicates the painful, frightening truths of depression and anxiety.

Playing at The Theatre at Solaire until 5 October, this GMG Productions staging is not a replica of Michael Greif’s Broadway or West End versions. This is Adam Penford’s international UK tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

It feels like a small play rather than a showstopping musical, one that sings our secret letters to ourselves. Its small cast, minimalist set, innovative lighting and projection, and clean color motif keep the story at the center. Here, the narrative is king, and the message is a lifeboat. The songs, from American EGOT-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land), are not mere catchy melodies or soaring ballads — they are heartfelt anthems of the innermost recesses of the heart.

The tale follows a high school kid, Evan, theater-famous for his blue-and-white striped shirt, and his lie that snowballs — that he was best friends with a troubled student who committed suicide, Connor Murphy.