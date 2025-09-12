SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (13 September 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
RAT

Love: If they are quiet today, they may just need some space. Wait with trust.

Health: Keep your feet dry to avoid colds and fever.

Career: Unexpected help will come from a colleague.

Wealth: Extra income may come from a referral or small commission.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Place an amethyst beside your bed for emotional protection and calmness.

OX

Love: An agreement will strengthen your commitment to each other.

Health: Avoid spicy food as it may cause stomach pain.

Career: Your team’s energy is good and you can achieve a milestone.

Wealth: An old client may return and become a regular again.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

Advice: Place a gold ingot on top of your cash box or savings jar.

TIGER

Love: Someone will be honest with you about their feelings. Do not be surprised.

Health: Drink ginger tea if your body feels weak.

Career: You may be assigned new responsibilities. Do them with enthusiasm.

Wealth: Avoid soft launch type of spending. Save first.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gray pouch inside your work bag for quiet success and strategy.

RABBIT
Love: Showing small acts of affection is not bad. Sometimes, that is where connection begins.

Health: Stretch at noon to avoid fatigue.

Career: Feedback will come that will help your skill development.

Wealth: You may get lucky in a small bet or contest but do not overdo it.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a blue pouch in your cash box for steady money flow.

DRAGON
Love: It is time to stop ghosting. Face the truth.

Health: Add more fruits to your diet for fiber and energy.

Career: You may have the chance for promotion if you stay consistent.

Wealth: Learn to say “next time” to unnecessary expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a yellow cloth under your wallet for quick but steady gains.

SNAKE

Love: Good energy for sweet talk. Use it at the right time.

Health: Eat on time to avoid hyperacidity.

Career: A task you dislike may come, but it will have good results.

Wealth: Good day to take advantage of promos or discounts.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white crystal in front of your laptop for mental clarity at work.

HORSE

Love: Someone has secretly liked you for a long time. You will see the signs.

Health: Drink warm water first thing in the morning.

Career: Avoid office drama. It is better to stay quiet and work.

Wealth: Small unnoticed expenses are piling up. Start tracking them.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 1

Advice: Light an orange candle in your room at night to burn negative thoughts.

GOAT

Love: A simple message from an ex may stir up feelings again.

Health: Rest for a short while in the afternoon to help your focus.

Career: A collaboration will be offered. Study it carefully.

Wealth: You may receive a small gift or token.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

Advice: Light a purple incense stick in the afternoon to cleanse your home’s energy.

MONKEY

Love: You will get closer to a friend and there may be deeper feelings growing.

Health: Avoid fast food today and cook homemade meals instead.

Career: A boss will give you a new opportunity.

Wealth: Extra pay may come from overtime or rush work.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a silver bracelet on your right hand to strengthen communication energy.

ROOSTER

Love: Sometimes sarcasm hides true feelings. Observe carefully.

Health: Eat light meals at night to feel lighter in the morning.

Career: A good day to clean your workstation for better focus.

Wealth: Unexpected money will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a money plant on the left side of your office desk for new income.

DOG

Love: Today may be emotional. Do not be afraid to be genuine.

Health: Be careful of sudden headaches, which may be due to nasal congestion.

Career: Good timing to review contracts or legal documents.

Wealth: You may receive freebies or free services that help you save money.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a red thread on your right wrist as a simple protection charm.

PIG

Love: You and your partner will resolve an issue, making your relationship stronger.

Health: Drink tea with honey if you have a sore throat.

Career: Avoid being late as your performance is being watched.

Wealth: Good day to revisit your savings plan.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

Advice: In love life, be careful of instant relationships. Many are pretentious during Ghost Month. Listen to your instincts, especially when there are red flags.

