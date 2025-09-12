Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If they are quiet today, they may just need some space. Wait with trust.

Health: Keep your feet dry to avoid colds and fever.

Career: Unexpected help will come from a colleague.

Wealth: Extra income may come from a referral or small commission.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Place an amethyst beside your bed for emotional protection and calmness.