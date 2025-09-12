Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If they are quiet today, they may just need some space. Wait with trust.
Health: Keep your feet dry to avoid colds and fever.
Career: Unexpected help will come from a colleague.
Wealth: Extra income may come from a referral or small commission.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Place an amethyst beside your bed for emotional protection and calmness.
OX
Love: An agreement will strengthen your commitment to each other.
Health: Avoid spicy food as it may cause stomach pain.
Career: Your team’s energy is good and you can achieve a milestone.
Wealth: An old client may return and become a regular again.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2
Advice: Place a gold ingot on top of your cash box or savings jar.
TIGER
Love: Someone will be honest with you about their feelings. Do not be surprised.
Health: Drink ginger tea if your body feels weak.
Career: You may be assigned new responsibilities. Do them with enthusiasm.
Wealth: Avoid soft launch type of spending. Save first.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gray pouch inside your work bag for quiet success and strategy.
RABBIT
Love: Showing small acts of affection is not bad. Sometimes, that is where connection begins.
Health: Stretch at noon to avoid fatigue.
Career: Feedback will come that will help your skill development.
Wealth: You may get lucky in a small bet or contest but do not overdo it.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a blue pouch in your cash box for steady money flow.
DRAGON
Love: It is time to stop ghosting. Face the truth.
Health: Add more fruits to your diet for fiber and energy.
Career: You may have the chance for promotion if you stay consistent.
Wealth: Learn to say “next time” to unnecessary expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a yellow cloth under your wallet for quick but steady gains.
SNAKE
Love: Good energy for sweet talk. Use it at the right time.
Health: Eat on time to avoid hyperacidity.
Career: A task you dislike may come, but it will have good results.
Wealth: Good day to take advantage of promos or discounts.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white crystal in front of your laptop for mental clarity at work.
HORSE
Love: Someone has secretly liked you for a long time. You will see the signs.
Health: Drink warm water first thing in the morning.
Career: Avoid office drama. It is better to stay quiet and work.
Wealth: Small unnoticed expenses are piling up. Start tracking them.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 1
Advice: Light an orange candle in your room at night to burn negative thoughts.
GOAT
Love: A simple message from an ex may stir up feelings again.
Health: Rest for a short while in the afternoon to help your focus.
Career: A collaboration will be offered. Study it carefully.
Wealth: You may receive a small gift or token.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Light a purple incense stick in the afternoon to cleanse your home’s energy.
MONKEY
Love: You will get closer to a friend and there may be deeper feelings growing.
Health: Avoid fast food today and cook homemade meals instead.
Career: A boss will give you a new opportunity.
Wealth: Extra pay may come from overtime or rush work.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a silver bracelet on your right hand to strengthen communication energy.
ROOSTER
Love: Sometimes sarcasm hides true feelings. Observe carefully.
Health: Eat light meals at night to feel lighter in the morning.
Career: A good day to clean your workstation for better focus.
Wealth: Unexpected money will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a money plant on the left side of your office desk for new income.
DOG
Love: Today may be emotional. Do not be afraid to be genuine.
Health: Be careful of sudden headaches, which may be due to nasal congestion.
Career: Good timing to review contracts or legal documents.
Wealth: You may receive freebies or free services that help you save money.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a red thread on your right wrist as a simple protection charm.
PIG
Love: You and your partner will resolve an issue, making your relationship stronger.
Health: Drink tea with honey if you have a sore throat.
Career: Avoid being late as your performance is being watched.
Wealth: Good day to revisit your savings plan.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: In love life, be careful of instant relationships. Many are pretentious during Ghost Month. Listen to your instincts, especially when there are red flags.