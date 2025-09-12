Cordillera students alarmed by education budget cuts

BAGUIO CITY – As the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) faces deliberations on its proposed 2026 budget, students across the Cordillera are raising alarm over steep cuts to the region’s State Universities and Colleges (SUCs).

According to the proposed National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2026, six out of seven SUCs in the Cordillera will lose funding in one or more budget classifications. Three of these are ranked among the ten hardest hit nationwide in terms of percentage reductions.

Data from the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA), compared with the 2026 NEP, show the following:

Mountain Province State University (MPSU): ₱961.6 million cut (-66%), the second largest nationwide. Its capital outlay, intended for classrooms, buildings, and equipment, was reduced by 99% (-₱994M);

University of Abra: ₱336.2 million cut (-48%), fifth nationwide. Capital outlay slashed by 98% (-₱377M);

Apayao State College (ASC): ₱86.7 million cut (-21%), tenth nationwide. Capital outlay reduced by 87% (-₱125M);

Kalinga State University (KSU): ₱85 million cut (-15%). Capital outlay down by 94% (-₱132.6M);

Benguet State University (BSU): While showing an overall increase in total budget, its capital outlay decreased by 46% (-₱24.5M);

University of the Philippines System (includes UP Baguio): Faces a projected ₱21 billion budget deficit.

Capital outlay cuts raise concern

Student organizations pointed out that the heaviest reductions target capital outlay, the funding source for buildings, classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and instructional equipment. They said this reflects a failure to address long-standing shortages in student facilities.

According to the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) Cordillera, students are already struggling with limited classrooms, outdated laboratories, and a lack of basic learning spaces. The student organization stressed that the capital outlay cut by the scale means conditions will only worsen the situation.

Students question budget priorities

The cuts to SUCs come as billions are still allocated to infrastructure projects and confidential funds. Students questioned why education budgets are being reduced while other allocations continue to increase.

“While schools face shortages, the government continues pouring funds into questionable projects. Every peso cut from education is a peso taken away from the youth’s future,” the group said.

The NUSP Cordillera call for the stop on the budget cuts to SUCs, especially capital outlay.

The group also emphasized the prioritization of education over questionable spending, such as confidential and infrastructure funds flagged by watchdogs, and the guarantee that no student will be left behind by addressing shortages in facilities, equipment, and support services.

The students said they would continue mobilizations and campaigns to press their demands, stressing that the cuts represent not just a budgetary issue but an attack on the right to education.