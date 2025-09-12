Collazo has Filipino foe all figured out

Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo believes he has the ambitious Filipino challenger Jayson Vayson all figured out.

“I’m ready. We know I’m facing a tough opponent. We’ve seen him, we’ve studied him, and together with my team, Carlitos and Juan de León, we have a plan to emerge victorious on September 20,” Collazo said after his open workout in his native Puerto Rico on Thursday.

Collazo will risk his World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight title belts and even the Ring Magazine strap against Vayson on 20 September at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Once he hurdles Vayson, Collazo will go after the remaining two title belts being held by Melvin Jerusalem (World Boxing Council) and Pedro Taduran (International Boxing Federation).

“My goal at 105 pounds is clear: to unify all the titles and become the first Puerto Rican in the five-belt era to be crowned undisputed champion,” said the 28-year-old southpaw who packs a 12-0-0 win-loss-draw card with nine knockouts.

“The current IBF and WBC champions, Melvin Jerusalem and Pedro Taduran, will have no choice but to face me. I’m going to do the work to make that happen.”

“I’m confident, disciplined, and hungry for glory. September 20 will be another great night for Puerto Rico,” said Collazo, who enters the scheduled 12-rounder heavily favored.

Vayson, unlike the previous Filipino fighters who Collazo fought and beat up, arrived in the United States early so he could get used to the weather and local conditions.

He immediately showed up for training the day after landing in Las Vegas in the hopes of regaining his strength and adjusting to the massive time difference between the US and the Philippines.

A native of Agusan del Sur, Vayson climbs the ring with a 14-1-1 mark with eight wins inside the distance.