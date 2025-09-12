Church leaders react to Charlie Kirk shooting

Across the United States of America—and beyond—numerous people have shared their stances and thoughts on the shooting of political strategist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on Wednesday (U.S. time), 10 September 2025, in front of a crowd while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Kirk was shot in the neck while answering questions at an outdoor rally. Students ran for cover as he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
From former President Barack Obama to President Donald Trump, numerous political figures have expressed their support and condolences for Kirk, alongside evangelical Christian followers who shared lengthy messages of mourning for him and his family.
Kirk was a member of Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, and last night, his pastor, Luke Barnett, spoke about him as the church paused to remember his life during its Wednesday night service.
"He is a lover of Jesus Christ. Charlie loved the Lord, and he had a personal walk with Jesus. And I want to say I've been so motivated by him because he is a man who lives his faith unashamedly," Barnett stated."You witnessed a really good man, a moral man... a good man died," Barnett said. "Today is a turning point in America. This event is a turning point in America."
Many other Christian leaders gave their statements over his death, with Pastor Jack Hibbs saying that Kirk "was known as an intellectual giant, a very compassionate young man, and one who was tirelessly devoted to this nation's welfare and our glorious republic," and Pastor Jentezen Franklin calling him a "national treasure."
He then added, "I'm filled with grief for Charlie's wife and children. God is indeed near to the brokenhearted, and I'm praying He wraps His arms around them."
Kirk was 31, and leaves behind a wife and two young children.