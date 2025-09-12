Chevrolet Captiva offers big savings until October

Chevrolet and BPI Auto Loan are offering a pair of wallet-friendly options for anyone eyeing the seven-seat Captiva this season. From 22 August to 31 October 2025, buyers can pick between up to P140,000 in cash discounts or a low all-in down payment of P46,000 based on 20 percent down, available at Chevrolet dealerships nationwide.

The Captiva has been framed as a family-first choice, and the specs back that up. It seats seven, has flexible cargo space that expands to as much as 1,709 liters when you fold the rear rows, and comes with everyday comforts that make long drives less of a chore. A panoramic sunroof brightens the cabin, while a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen supports Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto for easy music, maps and calls.

Safety and sturdiness are central to the pitch. Chevrolet says the Captiva went through endurance testing designed to compress five years of use into just 85 days. On the road, it brings six airbags, an elevated ride height, MacPherson suspension, and 18-inch alloy wheels, giving drivers a little more confidence on rougher streets and during the rainy months.

Inside, the layout is simple and friendly. Families who spend a lot of time shuttling kids to school or doing weekend grocery runs will likely appreciate the easy-fold seating and the straightforward interface on the center screen. For those who squeeze in quick road trips, the mix of space and connectivity keeps everyone comfortable and entertained without fiddly setups.

The limited-time program is meant to make the numbers easier to work with. If you have cash on hand, the discount brings the upfront cost down. If you prefer to keep expenses steady, the all-in down payment route simplifies the process. Either way, buyers get the same core package of space, safety, and everyday usability that the Captiva aims to offer.