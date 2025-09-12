Central Luzon summit forges eco-tourism future’s action plan

OLONGAPO CITY — Over 500 delegates from local governments, tourism businesses and Indigenous communities are finalizing a 10-year sustainability roadmap at a summit aimed at balancing tourism growth with environmental and cultural preservation.

The Central Luzon Sustainable Tourism Summit 2025, organized by the Department of Tourism and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, focused on actionable strategies.

Richard Daenos, director of DoT-Central Luzon, said the summit has moved beyond theoretical discussions. He said workshops have already resulted in agreements on plastic waste reduction and reforestation.

“Yesterday, seven LGUs committed to banning single-use plastics in tourism zones by 2026,” Daenos said.

Delegates participated in “Green Labs” throughout Subic Bay, including mangrove replanting with local fishermen and zero-waste farm-to-table demonstrations. Indigenous Aeta leaders also led sessions on incorporating cultural storytelling into eco-tourism packages.

The summit’s final day will feature the inaugural Sustainable Tourism Excellence Awards, recognizing leaders in climate-friendly hospitality and heritage preservation.

Nominees include a Nueva Ecija project that has converted rice terraces into carbon-neutral agritourism sites, which has reduced chemical fertilizer use by 40 percent since 2023.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga will deliver a keynote address, followed by a ceremonial signing of inter-local government sustainability pledges.