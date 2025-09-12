Central Luzon police nab last fugitive, complete Top 10 sweep

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Central Luzon police have captured their final target, completing an unprecedented sweep of the region’s top ten most wanted individuals in just eleven days.

The arrest of Christopher Base y Novilla, alias Topel/Topey, marks the culmination of an intensive operation that has significantly enhanced public safety across the region, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said in a statement.

Base, wanted for murder (RPC Art. 248), was apprehended in Parañaque City on September 11, 2025, by joint operatives from Angeles City Police Station 6 and supporting units. His capture caps a remarkable run of arrests that began at the start of September.

PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., PRO3 Director, credited the swift and successful operation to enhanced police operations management and intelligence-driven strategies, spearheaded by the Regional Special Operations Group – Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3) under the leadership of PLTCOL Leo Madrid. Their coordinated efforts and effective information-gathering proved crucial in locating and apprehending the fugitives, who were wanted for a range of serious crimes.

"This rapid success demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring justice and protecting our communities," Peñones stated. "We have sent a clear message that criminals have no refuge in Central Luzon, and we will continue to pursue all lawbreakers relentlessly."

The PRO3 emphasized that this achievement aligns with the 7 Focus Agenda of the PNP, particularly the emphasis on enhanced police operations, intelligence-led policing, and unified coordination.

With all of September’s Top 10 Regional Most Wanted now in custody, the PRO3 reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining this momentum and continuing its relentless pursuit of fugitives to ensure the safety and security of Central Luzon.