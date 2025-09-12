SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bucay dominates Central Luzon tilt

Perry Josef Bucay, the Central Luzon regional champion, is flanked by (from left) NGAP director Pepot Inigo, Beverly Place officials Elson Alvaran and Tom Clemente, and NGAP secretary general Bones Floro.
In-form Perry Josef Bucay added another feather to his cap, clinching the Central Luzon Regional Golf Championship with a closing one-under-par 70 at Beverly Place Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

The reigning Philippine Amateur champion shook off a slow 74 start, rallying with a 68 in the second round and sealing the deal with four birdies against three bogeys in the finale for a three-shot win over Chris Remata.

The 22-year-old La Salle standout birdied the third hole for the third straight day, cruising unchallenged despite strong opposition from Davao’s top amateurs.

Edison Tabalin carded a 71 for third, while Ronel Taga-an matched that score to finish fourth. Thirteen-year-old Philippine Amateur finalist Vito Sarines placed fifth on 220 after a 75.

In the women’s division, Mona Sarines edged twin sister and reigning Philippine Amateur winner Lisa by a single stroke, closing with a 72 for a 219 total. Lisa settled for runner-up with a 74.

Other division winners included Jose Antonio Narciso (Mid-Amateur Open), Pablo Garcia (Mid-Amateur Handicap), Teddy Quizon (Senior Open), and Romeo Caramat (Senior Handicap).

The top finishers:

MEN’S ELITE — Perry Josef Bucay 212 (74-68-70), Chris Remata 215 (70-71-74), Edison Tabalin 217 (70-76-71), Ronel Taga-an 218 (73-74-71), Vito Sarines 220 (72-73-75), Shinichi Suzuki 223 (73-72-78), Nino Villacencio 225 (75-75-75), Aldrien Gialon 225 (72-74-79), Adrian Bisera 227 (74-79-74), Javi Lazatin 227 (80-78-69), Santino Laurel 227 (76-71-80)

WOMEN’S ELITE — Mona Sarines 219 (72-75-72), Lisa Sarines 220 (71-75-74), Juliane Gaerlan 228 (77-76-75)

MID-AMATEUR OPEN — Jose Antonio Narciso 240 (87-78-75), Von Vargas 243 (82-81-80), Jamil Ramirez 243 (82-79-82)

MID-AMATEUR HANDICAP — Pablo Garcia 220 (70-70-80), Charmaine Dizon 225 (79-71-75), Ryan Tablac 226 (73-70-83)

SENIOR OPEN — Teddy Quizon 145 (69-76), Francis Telan 146 (71-75), David Roach 154 (75-79)

SENIOR HANDICAP — Romeo Caramat 144 (73-71), Teodoro dela Costa 146 (72-74).

