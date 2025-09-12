Bucay dominates Central Luzon tilt

In-form Perry Josef Bucay added another feather to his cap, clinching the Central Luzon Regional Golf Championship with a closing one-under-par 70 at Beverly Place Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

The reigning Philippine Amateur champion shook off a slow 74 start, rallying with a 68 in the second round and sealing the deal with four birdies against three bogeys in the finale for a three-shot win over Chris Remata.

The 22-year-old La Salle standout birdied the third hole for the third straight day, cruising unchallenged despite strong opposition from Davao’s top amateurs.

Edison Tabalin carded a 71 for third, while Ronel Taga-an matched that score to finish fourth. Thirteen-year-old Philippine Amateur finalist Vito Sarines placed fifth on 220 after a 75.

In the women’s division, Mona Sarines edged twin sister and reigning Philippine Amateur winner Lisa by a single stroke, closing with a 72 for a 219 total. Lisa settled for runner-up with a 74.

Other division winners included Jose Antonio Narciso (Mid-Amateur Open), Pablo Garcia (Mid-Amateur Handicap), Teddy Quizon (Senior Open), and Romeo Caramat (Senior Handicap).

The top finishers:

MEN’S ELITE — Perry Josef Bucay 212 (74-68-70), Chris Remata 215 (70-71-74), Edison Tabalin 217 (70-76-71), Ronel Taga-an 218 (73-74-71), Vito Sarines 220 (72-73-75), Shinichi Suzuki 223 (73-72-78), Nino Villacencio 225 (75-75-75), Aldrien Gialon 225 (72-74-79), Adrian Bisera 227 (74-79-74), Javi Lazatin 227 (80-78-69), Santino Laurel 227 (76-71-80)

WOMEN’S ELITE — Mona Sarines 219 (72-75-72), Lisa Sarines 220 (71-75-74), Juliane Gaerlan 228 (77-76-75)

MID-AMATEUR OPEN — Jose Antonio Narciso 240 (87-78-75), Von Vargas 243 (82-81-80), Jamil Ramirez 243 (82-79-82)

MID-AMATEUR HANDICAP — Pablo Garcia 220 (70-70-80), Charmaine Dizon 225 (79-71-75), Ryan Tablac 226 (73-70-83)

SENIOR OPEN — Teddy Quizon 145 (69-76), Francis Telan 146 (71-75), David Roach 154 (75-79)

SENIOR HANDICAP — Romeo Caramat 144 (73-71), Teodoro dela Costa 146 (72-74).