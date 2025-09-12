Bong Go honors outstanding Pinoys

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has co-sponsored a Senate resolution honoring the 2025 awardees of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, which recognizes educators, soldiers and police officers for their service.

Go said the annual recognition highlights the professionalism, competence, and integrity of public servants who contribute to nation-building.

He paid tribute to this year’s four Outstanding Teachers: Noel V. Sadinas of Nueva Vizcaya, recognized for global citizenship education; Amando Perfecto C. Molin of Los Baños, cited for mentoring future leaders; Mylene M. Uy of Lanao del Norte, honored as a trailblazing chemist; and Angelo Mark P. Walag of Cagayan de Oro, known for experiential learning methods.

Go also recognized six awardees from the military and police: Underwater Operationsman First Class Anro Anthony M. Turallo of the Navy; Col. Ricky L. Canatoy of the Army; Col. Joey T. Fontiveros of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; Police Master Sgt. Ivan A. Velasco; Police Maj. Elmira A. Relox of Tawi-Tawi; and Police Col. Frederick E. Obar of Ilocos Norte.

He thanked them for their contributions to education, peace and security, stressing the importance of public service carried out with loyalty and compassion.