Bold new era for mall giant

From iconic attractions to evolving places, SM Supermalls is creating malls that combine scale, innovation and community for all Filipinos.

SM Supermalls celebrates 40 years of retail leadership with a daring plan to open one flagship mall each year from 2026 to 2030, transforming malls into future-ready venues that drive regional growth. Along with these landmark projects, SM is investing more over P150 billion in 16 major redevelopments and 12 new lifestyle malls to ensure that its whole portfolio becomes greener, smarter and more people-centered by 2030.

The opening of SM North EDSA in 1985 forever changed the way Filipinos bought, dined and communicated. From that single vision emerged a nationwide network of 88 malls, which welcome millions of people each week and house thousands of local and international brands. Today, SM celebrates its past as both a retail hub and a trusted partner, community builder and symbol of continuity for future generations.

Legacy anchored on trust

“At SM, we’ve always believed that success is shared,” said Steven T. Tan, president of SM Supermalls. “From the very beginning, SM was built on trust and relationships. We only win when our partners win.”

This philosophy has guided SM through decades of growth and transformation, from opening the country’s first supermalls to building nationwide retail destinations. Every milestone has been anchored on collaboration with tenants, partners and communities. That same spirit of shared success continues to shape SM’s New Era vision, ensuring that the malls of tomorrow remain trusted spaces where people come together.

Flagship destinations that redefine retail

Over the next five years, SM will deliver landmark flagship malls that serve as ecosystems combining shopping, dining, culture and community in destinations that anchor regional economies. Planned projects include SM Sta. Rosa (Yulo) in Nuvali (2026), SM Harrison Plaza in Manila (2027), Bulacan (2028), Cavite (2029) and Pasay (2030). These projects reflect SM’s ability to raise the benchmark for Philippine retail while remaining deeply rooted in local communities.

Beyond flagships, SM is modernizing existing malls with open-air promenades, lifestyle zones and sustainable features. These redevelopments will make every SM mall more vibrant, green and people-centered.

All for you

This vision reflects more than just physical expansion. It highlights SM’s long-standing ability to adapt, modernize and introduce new experiences that matter to Filipino families. SM is evolving its retail ecosystem to be tenant-led, offering dynamic formats, personalized leasing and collaborative platforms. Sustainability is a cornerstone, with smarter designs, renewable energy and eco-conscious developments.

“This New Era is not about adding more malls,” Tan said. “It is about creating destinations that matter, modernizing the malls people already love and ensuring every Filipino has access to world-class malling. Our promise is simple. Everything we do is all for you.”

He added, “Our vision is clear. We are building the next generation of malls for the next generation of Filipinos.”

With its reach, partnerships and track record, SM is positioned to lead the next phase of retail and community development in the Philippines.