Blue Ribbon flood probe to continue despite independent body — Sotto

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, on Friday, 12 September, clarified that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will not terminate its probe on anomalous flood control projects despite the existence of an independent commission.

In a Viber message to reporters, Sotto said that while the House of Representatives may end its investigation, the Senate will not.

"We will continue in aid of legislation," he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson also rejected suggestions to stop the Senate inquiry now that Malacañang has created an independent commission.

"The Senate Blue Ribbon probe and the work of the independent commission are complementary. They won't compete with each other," Lacson said in a TV interview.

He added that he will maintain a "blindfold mentality" in presiding over the probe into the corruption behind the anomalous flood control projects.

Lacson further stressed that the committee will base its findings on evidence and will spare no one — not even legislators or employees.

He added that the P355-million insertion in the 2025 budget, one of the subjects of the investigation, has brought to light the need to identify the proponents of amendments or insertions in crafting the budget.

The senator also emphasized that the committee's ongoing inquiry is in aid of legislation and does not target any senator or lawmaker, particularly Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

"But [this] in pushing for crafting legislation for full transparency in the entire budget process, the P355-million insertion brought to light the necessity of identifying proponents of amendments or insertions in the crafting of the annual General Appropriations Act," Lacson stressed in a radio interview.

"I have always adopted a blindfold mentality. It is not right to be partial, much less to cover up for someone, because that will disrupt the investigation. Because if you investigate, you exclude no one, and you don't become selective. If you do, then what is the investigation for?" he added.

On Thursday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. created an independent body to investigate corruption not only in flood control projects but also in all public works over the years, focusing on those implemented since 2015, during the administration of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

The three-member Independent Commission for Infrastructure will be tasked to investigate "anomalies, irregularities, or misuse of funds" connected with government flood control and other infrastructure projects nationwide.

While Marcos has yet to announce the members of the ad hoc fact-finding commission, he said those who will head it will be experts of "proven competence, integrity, and independence."

Invited next hearing

Lacson said one of those to be summoned is Mina Jose, a supposed representative of WJ Construction who, based on Senate security camera footage, entered the Senate building last 19 August and visited an office on the third floor.

WJ Construction was linked to the mess after allegedly making a "delivery of obligation" (aka bribe) following a project award from former Bulacan First District Engineering Office head Henry Alcantara.

The panel will also summon representatives of WJ Construction to probe allegations made by former engineer Brice Hernandez regarding a "delivery of obligation" or supposed bribe to Estrada, who denied the claim.

Lacson noted that screenshots presented by Hernandez date back to 2022.

Additionally, Lacson said Beng Ramos, a Blue Ribbon panel member linked to the supposed delivery of "obligation" by WJ Construction, has been transferred to the Senate's motor pool section.

Lacson said DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral will be summoned to explain her Viber message inviting a staff member of Sotto to propose early insertions to the 2026 budget.

Also to be called are representatives of the DPWH's "BGC Boys," or "Bulacan Group of Contractors," accused of gambling away hundreds of millions of pesos in taxpayers' money in casinos.

Furthermore, the Discaya couple, Cezarah and Pacifico III, who gave conflicting testimonies in Senate and House hearings, will be summoned.

"I want to see if their testimonies were tell-all or tell-half," Lacson said.

Meanwhile, the senator said he will invite representatives from the Department of Budget and Management to clarify the insertion of P355 million for projects intended for Bulacan.

He said initial findings showed the insertion was made either in the Senate version of the budget bill or in the bicameral conference committee. Seven projects in Bulacan were awarded based on the P355 million—five in May 2025 and two in July 2025.

The next Blue Ribbon Committee hearing is scheduled for 18 September.