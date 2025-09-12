BingoPlus says no more silence in bringing mental health care to the grassroots

In many barangays across the Philippines, conversations about mental health are often whispered, if spoken of at all. Despite the passage of the Philippine Mental Health Act in 2018, countless Filipinos continue to face anxiety, depression, and other struggles without knowing where to turn. The challenge is not only the stigma, but also the lack of trained professionals who can provide immediate support.

BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus, is stepping into this gap with a pioneering initiative that takes mental health awareness and care straight to the grassroots. In partnership with Paglaum Mental Health Support Group and Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS) Inc., the Foundation is equipping local leaders, teachers, and health workers in Cebu and General Santos City with the skills needed to respond to urgent community needs.

The Department of Health estimates that 3.6 million Filipinos are living with mental, neurological, or substance-use disorders. Yet, with fewer than one mental health worker for every 100,000 people, access to professional services is painfully scarce. In Cebu, the Barangay Behavioral Health Unit in Lahug has noted rising cases of anxiety, depression, and suicidal tendencies, alongside an increase in hotline calls from distressed residents.

To address these realities, BingoPlus Foundation designed a two-part training program for frontline workers. Sessions focused on three core areas: essential knowledge on mental health and psychosocial support, practical skills like psychological first aid and active listening, and culturally sensitive approaches that encourage early help-seeking behavior while breaking down stigma.

For participants, the training quickly proved more than just theoretical. “As a barangay health worker, I now feel more confident talking to residents about their struggles. Before, I didn’t know what to say. Now I know how to listen and guide them to the right support,” said Analisa Patindol, Barangay Health Worker from Barangay Tingub.

Beyond training, the Foundation is preparing to launch a barangay-level awareness caravan that will bring conversations on well-being and resilience to the heart of communities. Each session is expected to engage up to 100 residents, sparking open discussions about family dynamics, coping strategies, and the importance of destigmatizing mental health.

“Mental health is often overlooked in grassroots communities, yet the need is urgent. By urgent local health workers and educators with the right tools, we are helping communities become more compassionate and resilient. This is how we bring the vision of the Philippine Mental Health Act to life especially making care community-based, accessible, and a basic right for every Filipino,” said Ms. Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of BingoPlus Foundation.

Cebu and General Santos City were chosen as the first pilot sites due to the heightened demand for grassroots interventions identified through partner monitoring and local health dialogues. Following these pilots, the Foundation has plans to expand into Metro Manila and other key regions.

Through these efforts, BingoPlus Foundation is not only raising awareness but also creating a crucial first line of response within barangays, schools, and families. It is a step toward building a culture where mental health is no longer hidden in silence, but acknowledged, supported, and treated as a shared community responsibility.