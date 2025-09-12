Bianca in the mix after 67

HAMILTON Township, Ohio — Bianca Pagdanganan came out firing in the opening round of the Kroger Queen City Championship, showing off both power and precision to put herself in early contention.

The Filipina standout carded a 5-under 67 at TPC River’s Bend on Thursday, hitting 17 of 18 greens in regulation and a flawless 14 of 14 fairways. Her booming 266-yard average driving distance, combined with steady putting, gave her one of the cleanest rounds of the day.

Pagdanganan sits four shots back of Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen, who stole the spotlight with a blistering 9-under 63. Wannasaen, 21, holed out a 9-iron for eagle on the par-4 10th and added seven birdies to seize a two-stroke lead.

“Actually, today play really good,” Wannasaen said. “After AIG (Women’s British Open), I have a little bit struggle with my swing, so like I cannot hit like a solid shot.” The Thai rising star already owns two LPGA Tour victories, the 2023 Portland Classic and the 2024 Dana Open.

American Gigi Stoll sits in solo second after a bogey-free 65, making the most of the par-5s by playing them in 5 under, including an eagle on the 11th. “I think they’re a little shorter than usual, so playing the par 5s well out here is going to be a big advantage,” she said. “I just got the ball rolling today.”

One stroke further back at 66 is a strong group led by major champion Sei Young Kim, joined by Patty Tavatanakit, A Lim Kim, Peiyun Chien, Kumkang Park and Jenny Bae.

Pagdanganan is part of another big tie at 67 that includes world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who is seeking her first LPGA victory of 2025 after a dominant seven-win season last year. “Made a couple putts here and there,” Korda said. “Overall, just kind of everything was flowing and the weather was great. With the softer conditions, you could be a little bit more aggressive.”

Charley Hull opened with a solid 68, coming off a runner-up finish in Houston on the Ladies European Tour. World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul posted a 69, while defending champion Lydia Ko started with a 70.

Alison Lee, making her first start since giving birth in April, struggled to a 76.

For Pagdanganan, however, the opening round was all about consistency and confidence. If she can sustain her accuracy off the tee and her sharp ball-striking, the 26-year-old could make a serious push over the weekend.