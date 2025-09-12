Bawat Budget ay para sa Mamamayan (BBM): President Marcos Jr.'s Legacy of fiscal integrity

The NGPA introduces the eMarketplace, an online platform designed to modernize the procurement process, allowing agencies to conveniently “add to cart” essential goods and services, ensuring timely and cost-effective transactions. The eMarketplace significantly reduced procurement time from the usual four-month wait to less than two weeks.

Aside from the NGPA and the eMarketplace, the DBM fulfills PBBM’s directive of leveraging technology for greater efficiency through the Project DIME or the Digital Information for Monitoring and Evaluation. It provides relevant information about project status and progress, including completion rates, funding sources, implementing agencies, and the names of contractors. The DBM successfully launched the Project DIME, a testament to how the administration is serious about driving transparency and accountability in infrastructure monitoring and implementation.

A first in history — the government is set to use blockchain technology for budget transparency and security. The DBM initiated the Blockchain Project to address authenticity issues in various budget documents, such as Special Allotment Release Orders and Notices of Cash Allocation, which are susceptible to tampering once printed or shared externally.

To attain fiscal discipline, PBBM likewise institutionalized the adoption of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) across the government. Thanks to the EO No. 29 signed by PBBM in June 2023, the IFMIS will ensure seamless and efficient government transactions by serving as a comprehensive digital tool that integrates budgeting, treasury, accounting, and reporting functions.

Equally important among his accomplishments is his continuing push for the citizens’ right to information. To recall, the President reaffirmed his full support for the enactment of the Right to Information (RTI) Law during the Opening Plenary of the 2025 OGP Asia and the Pacific Regional Meeting in February 2025.

Once enacted, the RTI is seen as another vital step toward enhancing public access to information and fostering participatory governance in the country.

Lasting legacy

In championing transparency, accountability, and integrity in governance, PBBM is shaping what will be one of his enduring legacies.

The government understands that when public funds are managed prudently, it fosters investor confidence, which will, in turn, generate jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Meanwhile, when people see their taxes being judiciously spent, translated to better infrastructure, quality education, healthcare, and social services, it nurtures social trust, which is key in achieving a strong economy.