Bataan State U eyes modern radar station

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — A new state-of-the-art Doppler radar station will be established at the Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) campus in Abucay to improve weather forecasting for the Luzon region, university officials disclosed.

The project is a joint effort between the Department of Science and Technology, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), and BPSU.

BPSU president Ruby Santos-Matibag said the radar, funded through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will provide real-time data on rain volume and storm movement.

“The number one beneficiary here is Bataan itself,” Matibag said, adding that the station will help local governments issue timely warnings and implement effective disaster response plans.

A memorandum of agreement for the project was signed on 8 September.

PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando highlighted the importance of government-academe collaboration in disaster risk reduction.

He said the partnership strengthens a shared commitment to nation-building and fosters collaboration in research, innovation, and capacity-building.