Army pushes people-centered modernization initiatives

The Philippine Army is advancing people-centered modernization initiatives to enhance its relevance and effectiveness in combat operations.

In his visit to the Support Command headquarters at Camp Servillano Aquino this weekend, Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete highlighted the crucial role of the Research Development Center (RDC) in driving the Army's modernization efforts.

He also expressed his appreciation for their behind-the-scenes work, noting that while RDC staff may not serve on the frontlines, their innovations and research are central to ensuring the Army’s operational readiness and effectiveness.

“Every project, innovation, and study you undertake is an investment in the safety, effectiveness, and survivability of our troops in the field,” he said.

Nafarrete emphasized that modernization is not just about acquiring new equipment or systems, but about enabling soldiers to perform their missions more safely and efficiently. He reaffirmed his commitment to “people-centered innovation,” urging RDC personnel to design technologies and systems with the soldier in mind.

“Our technology and systems are only as strong as the people who use them,” he stressed, calling on the center’s teams to remain focused on the end goal—empowering soldiers with tools that enhance their capabilities and protect their lives.

Nafarrete continues to engage with key units involved in the Army’s transformation roadmap—to modernize amid evolving security challenges.