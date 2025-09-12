AI-powered real estate: NONA debuts as Philippines’ first home GPT

The Philippines celebrated the formal debut of NONA, the country’s first house GPT, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered concierge meant to make the entire house journey simple, safe and smooth, from locating to managing the home.

The debut was held in an exclusive event at the Shangri-La BGC Pavilion, supported by Crystal Lee Gonzalez, chief executive officer and co-founder of Noneaway, and attended by selected media, brokers and development partners.

NONA is powered by Noneaway, the trusted B2B real estate platform with over P60 billion in verified properties, and represents the company’s next step forward as a premium AI partner for buyers, renters and homeowners across the Philippines.

NONA reimagines how Filipinos deal with real estate by giving an end-to-end AI partner who covers all aspects of property ownership. It serves as a true home partner, from looking for houses with immediate, verified listings, to managing and scheduling repairs or cleaning and even offering smart furnishing choices through lifestyle brand tie-ups. It provides done-for-you and with-you support, making the homecoming experience less stressful and more joyful.

“NONA is your Home GPT,” said Crystal Lee Gonzalez. “It’s the first Agentic AI for homes in the Philippines — you don’t need to search anywhere else. Everything from finding a home to managing it, is done for you. We verify, vet and coordinate for you. We are helping people go from home manifesting to actually moving and managing their home without the stress of fragmented, unsafe or duplicate process and coordination with developers, brokers, service providers and professionals. We’re here to make the home journey finally work the way it should: simple, safe and seamless.”

At the heart of NONA’s strategy is its strategic alliances with some of the country’s most respected developers, including Shang Properties, Century Properties, Ayala Land (Leasing and Resale), Signature Series by SM Residences, SM Prime and Hotel 101. These relationships ensure that buyers gain access to high-quality, exclusive listings they can trust. On the brokerage side, collaborations with respected names such as ERA Philippines, RE/MAX Philippines, AskMe Realty and Infinity Realty further strengthen the platform’s verified network. By combining these alliances, NONA is uniquely positioned to remove risks such as spam, scams and duplicate listings.

For brokers and developers, Noneaway remains the core B2B listing platform, providing tools to manage and update inventory. NONA builds on this foundation as the premium AI-powered consumer-facing layer, surfacing the most relevant and up-to-date listings instantly to qualified- high value, high intent serious buyers. Verified partners are encouraged to update their inventory regularly by removing sold listings and uploading new, in-demand properties, which NONA’s AI will prioritize and spotlight in verified search results.

With the rise of Agentic AI transforming industries globally, NONA positions the Philippines at the forefront of proptech (property tech) innovation in the country. By combining AI-powered personalization with a robust and trusted network of partners, NONA is set to redefine how Filipinos discover, furnish and manage their homes.